Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

BWB stock opened at $11.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 29.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,260,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after purchasing an additional 943,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 259.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 892,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,743,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 249,626 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 293.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 209,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

