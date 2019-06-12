Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $2.50. Johnson & Johnson posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.55 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.30.

In other news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.68 per share, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 32.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3,810.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 102,804 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 37,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,628,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.54. 251,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,888,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $367.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $148.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

