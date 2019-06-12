Brokerages Expect AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post $5.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AFLAC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.56 billion. AFLAC posted sales of $5.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $21.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.49 billion to $22.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on AFLAC from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AFLAC from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

In other news, insider Charles D. Lake II sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $937,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,839.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $274,890.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,468.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 177,332 shares of company stock valued at $9,078,988. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 66,738,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,364,000 after purchasing an additional 505,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,029,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,807 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,119,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,409,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,466,000 after purchasing an additional 307,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 86.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,960,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $54.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is 25.96%.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

