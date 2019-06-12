Brokerages Expect Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Colony Credit Real Estate’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Colony Credit Real Estate posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colony Credit Real Estate will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Colony Credit Real Estate.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 138.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLNC shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth $2,875,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth $599,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the first quarter worth $347,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 40.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after buying an additional 92,860 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 20.5% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 429,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,733,000 after buying an additional 72,982 shares during the period. 26.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLNC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.41. 199,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,572. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.57%.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.