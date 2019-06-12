Brokerages Expect QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) will report earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QAD’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). QAD posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 115%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QAD will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QAD.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. QAD had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QADA. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of QAD from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QAD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ QADA traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $834.32 million, a P/E ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 1.24. QAD has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $61.80.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $312,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 4,504,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,197,923.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie Stretch sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $168,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,600. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in QAD by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in QAD by 13.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QAD by 10.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 25,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in QAD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in QAD by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

