Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) PT at $1,582.27

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,591.36 ($20.79).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,440 ($18.82) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Shares of LON:GSK traded up GBX 9.40 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,583.20 ($20.69). 5,634,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,408.80 ($18.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,648.80 ($21.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 942.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.97%.

In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,568 ($20.49) per share, with a total value of £7,181.44 ($9,383.82). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 474 shares of company stock valued at $742,847.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

