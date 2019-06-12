Brokerages Set Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Target Price at $5.57

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.57.

HIMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of HIMX stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. 32,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,859. The company has a market cap of $590.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.04. Himax Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $163.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.95 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Himax Technologies by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 122,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

