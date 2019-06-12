Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) PT at $59.16

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.16.

WSM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush set a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of WSM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,542. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $105,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $655,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,115,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,548,000 after buying an additional 2,004,426 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,617,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at $56,083,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 885,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 536,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,270,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $477,817,000 after acquiring an additional 515,402 shares during the last quarter.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.