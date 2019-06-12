Brokers Issue Forecasts for Saputo Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Saputo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.56. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAP. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Saputo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.83.

SAP stock opened at C$39.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.98, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Saputo has a one year low of C$35.56 and a one year high of C$46.41. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

