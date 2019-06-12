Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) PT Raised to $60.00

Brown-Forman (NASDAQ:BF/B) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Brown-Forman from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

NASDAQ:BF/B opened at $57.18 on Monday.

About Brown-Forman

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

