Burney Co. Grows Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,668 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $1,354,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,794,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,036,000 after purchasing an additional 904,477 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $5,100,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 38.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 468,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,662,000 after purchasing an additional 130,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,782,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 561,160 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. ValuEngine lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.18.

In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 17,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $1,973,592.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.87, for a total value of $3,262,052.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,809 shares in the company, valued at $11,646,616.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 879,332 shares of company stock worth $103,024,864 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $112.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $105.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $119.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/burney-co-grows-stake-in-texas-instruments-incorporated-nasdaqtxn.html.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.