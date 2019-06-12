Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Holdings Boosted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 30.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,343,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 547,288 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $43,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sapience Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 542,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,680 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,550,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,990,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,929,000 after purchasing an additional 646,300 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 731,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 503,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,708,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,691,000 after purchasing an additional 767,448 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CADE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,490. Cadence Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bancorp will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.82%.

CADE has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.44.

In other news, insider David F. Black sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $479,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Valerie Toalson bought 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.06 per share, with a total value of $99,979.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,955.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 55,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,177 and sold 81,224 shares valued at $1,817,309. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

