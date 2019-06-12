California State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.71 Million Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $5,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $5,802,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 163,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total value of $1,894,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,297,229.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,351 shares of company stock valued at $9,088,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $58.07 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $42.08 and a 1-year high of $89.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

