California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $5,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $112,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Finally, Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth $184,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.13 and a 12 month high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 29.74%. United Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.51%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UBSI. BidaskClub upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

