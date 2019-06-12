California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE CWT opened at $49.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $126.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.86 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $491,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,230. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

