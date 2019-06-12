Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,767 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 97,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 211,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.91.

Shares of NYSE ELY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 72,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. Callaway Golf Co has a 1-year low of $14.44 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $516.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.07 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Callaway Golf Co will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.74%.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 6,575 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $99,479.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,660.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Russell L. Fleischer purchased 5,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,920.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,575 shares of company stock worth $324,630 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

