Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $619,000 Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,697 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,266,284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,739,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $39.39.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 3.35%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is 17.17%.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $245,962.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,381 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,120.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock worth $2,770,068 over the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Universal Forest Products Profile

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

