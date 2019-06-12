Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes $636,000 Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 140.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 251,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 146,694 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in GMS by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GMS by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GMS by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,038,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after buying an additional 277,581 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. TheStreet raised GMS from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

GMS stock opened at $18.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $725.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.14. GMS Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

