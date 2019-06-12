Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Stake in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,882 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GNMK. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,999,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 660,038 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 800,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 345,692 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,815,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 776,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 141,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $391.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.47. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $8.81.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.40% and a negative return on equity of 137.04%. As a group, analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 363,101 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,808. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hany Massarany sold 7,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $53,526.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 841,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,902.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,847 shares of company stock valued at $395,743. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNMK has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

