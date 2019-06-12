Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys Shares of 3,150 InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,150 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INXN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,480,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,531,000 after purchasing an additional 351,460 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,896,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 834,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,324,000 after purchasing an additional 414,364 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterXion by 14,009.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,577,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $135,240,000. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of InterXion from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of InterXion from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterXion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

INXN stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.71, a PEG ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $75.77.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $151.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.09 million. InterXion had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

