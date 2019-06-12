Cardano (ADA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $240.54 Million

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Cardano has a total market cap of $2.46 billion and approximately $240.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00001172 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, ZB.COM, LiteBit.eu and Bitbns. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00017419 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00039357 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00025131 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.42 or 0.02299694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00039504 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, ABCC, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, Bithumb, Exmo, Altcoin Trader, CoinFalcon, Binance, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Bittrex, OKEx, Indodax, Upbit, ZB.COM, Bitbns, DragonEX, Cryptopia and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

