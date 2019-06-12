Carebit Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $101.00 (CARE)

Carebit (CURRENCY:CARE) traded down 75.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. During the last week, Carebit has traded 70% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Carebit coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Carebit has a total market cap of $10,548.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Carebit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Carebit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009673 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 35.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Carebit Profile

Carebit (CRYPTO:CARE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2018. Carebit’s total supply is 133,379,609 coins and its circulating supply is 128,987,109 coins. Carebit’s official Twitter account is @CarebitAdmin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Carebit is carebit.org.

Buying and Selling Carebit

Carebit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carebit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carebit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carebit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carebit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carebit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.