Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Sells $2,081,690.00 in Stock

Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $2,081,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,921.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CVNA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Carvana Co has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 2.68.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $755.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Carvana in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/carvana-co-nysecvna-cfo-sells-2081690-00-in-stock.html.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.