Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany Buys 25,000 Shares

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. 53,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,663. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.08 million, a P/E ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 20,297 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

