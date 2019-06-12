Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Up 9.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price traded up 9.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.57. 2,783,987 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 2,099,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Specifically, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,762,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,383,498.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.19 million, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 2.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $12.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 291.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 27,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 20,297 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

