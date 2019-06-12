Cazcoin (CAZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.00

Cazcoin (CURRENCY:CAZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Cazcoin has traded 45% higher against the dollar. Cazcoin has a market capitalization of $60,371.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cazcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cazcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00421571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.02328178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00157770 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000837 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cazcoin Coin Profile

Cazcoin’s total supply is 48,540,693 coins and its circulating supply is 41,263,548 coins. Cazcoin’s official Twitter account is @cazproject. The Reddit community for Cazcoin is /r/CAZCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cazcoin is cazcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Cazcoin

Cazcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cazcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cazcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cazcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

