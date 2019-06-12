Celanese (NYSE:CE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.53.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.19. The company had a trading volume of 741,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese has a 12-month low of $82.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. Celanese’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,535.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

