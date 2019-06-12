Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Stake Lessened by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celgene in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Celgene in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CELG shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.34 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.56.

NASDAQ CELG traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.53. The stock had a trading volume of 256,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,411. The firm has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.56. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $97.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 106.69% and a net margin of 30.10%. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

