Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Holdings Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Cerner by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 32,550,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,567,000 after purchasing an additional 462,447 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cerner by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,927,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,617 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Cerner by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,361,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cerner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,593,000 after acquiring an additional 342,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cerner by 4,852.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,597,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Halsey Wise purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.76 per share, with a total value of $499,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 4,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $287,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,068 shares of company stock worth $27,779,043 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup set a $77.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cerner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.29.

Shares of CERN stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 12,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,903. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $73.24.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

