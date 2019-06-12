Champlain Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,854,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,665 shares during the period. Pure Storage makes up 1.9% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $214,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Pure Storage by 14.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,371,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,591 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 27.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,650,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,026 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pure Storage by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,071,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,341 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pure Storage by 262.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,896,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP boosted its position in Pure Storage by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 2,590,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,660,000 after purchasing an additional 528,296 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. ValuEngine cut Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 5,210 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $106,596.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Dietzen sold 400,000 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $8,184,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,470 shares of company stock worth $11,944,210 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $15.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.34. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 2.00.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.83 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

