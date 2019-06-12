Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,665 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $134,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 59.6% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $23.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.85%.

In other news, insider Debo Mukherjee purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.20 per share, for a total transaction of $31,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Champlain Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/champlain-investment-partners-llc-raises-stake-in-flowers-foods-inc-nyseflo.html.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

See Also: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.