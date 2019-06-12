Chemical Bank Has $959,000 Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chemical Bank raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,909 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Starbucks by 5,590.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,679,558 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 23,263,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $352,796,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $100,070,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Starbucks by 432.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 1,173,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Co cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Starbucks from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.37.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $83.33. The stock has a market cap of $99.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 494.61% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

