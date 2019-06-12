Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) CEO Buys $1,019,480.00 in Stock

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) CEO Mark P. Vergnano purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,622. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemours stock opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chemours from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chemours to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chemours from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Chemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in Chemours by 306.5% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) CEO Buys $1,019,480.00 in Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/chemours-co-nysecc-ceo-buys-1019480-00-in-stock.html.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.