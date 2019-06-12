Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

CC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

In other Chemours news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $353,815.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Kelliher acquired 6,500 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $149,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,670. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 3,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,675,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,602,624 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $74,320,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter worth about $46,624,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chemours in the 1st quarter worth about $60,664,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,081,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chemours stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084,395. Chemours has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.30). Chemours had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Chemours’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chemours will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.64%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

