Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $160,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Chevron by 10,867.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,998,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 55,488,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,757,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,905,102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,839,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,907,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,855,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 149,871,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,326,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,503 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $512,946.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,097.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $255,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,135.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $1,958,211. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron to a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.42.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $100.22 and a one year high of $128.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.70%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

