Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Gap Down to $3.69

Shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.77, but opened at $3.69. Chico’s FAS shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 4603852 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHS. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Chico’s FAS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $458.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.61 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 1.67%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.86%. Chico’s FAS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SEI Investments Co lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 143.9% in the first quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 9,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/chicos-fas-nysechs-shares-gap-down-to-3-69.html.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.