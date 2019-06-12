Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $87.47

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.47 and last traded at $87.04, with a volume of 1452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.54.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.88.

The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.84 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.08% and a negative return on equity of 124.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

In related news, insider John Bonds sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $418,415.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,901,797.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $498,185.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,285 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,357 over the last ninety days. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,511,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,359 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,265,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,113,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,722,000 after purchasing an additional 48,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 914,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,603 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

