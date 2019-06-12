CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRTG. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 883,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 240,608 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,191,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,542,000 after acquiring an additional 238,704 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $1,726,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

HRTG opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $464.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $17.90.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.24 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

HRTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $71,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 128,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,983.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

