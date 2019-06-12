CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,264 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,585,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 565,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,278,000.

SPEM opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.94 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

