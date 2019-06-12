CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 894 Shares of TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 894 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in TPG Specialty Lending were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,514,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,765,000 after buying an additional 1,546,070 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,364,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,292,000 after buying an additional 125,983 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,498,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 815,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,305,000 after buying an additional 54,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 717,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLX. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TPG Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

In other news, Director Hurley Doddy acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $77,220. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPG Specialty Lending stock opened at $20.12 on Wednesday. TPG Specialty Lending Inc has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.68.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). TPG Specialty Lending had a net margin of 48.29% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. TPG Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TPG Specialty Lending Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 7.74%. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

