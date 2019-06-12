CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised CIM Commercial Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

CMCT stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The company has a quick ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 17.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust Corp (NASDAQ:CMCT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, DC CIM Commercial is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities.

