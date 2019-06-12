Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,881,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 19,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $80.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $64.36 and a twelve month high of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.85). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 67.41% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CAO Jennifer L. Hutcheson sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $155,881.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,818 shares in the company, valued at $479,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $269,912.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

