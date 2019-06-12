ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $4.22 Million Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth $37,088,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 73.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,332 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 903.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 50.7% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 34,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One stock opened at $1,164.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.42. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $682.46 and a one year high of $1,192.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.10 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $278.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.23 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $905.00 price target on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cable One from $990.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,115.00 target price (up from $1,025.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,138.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/12/clarivest-asset-management-llc-takes-4-22-million-position-in-cable-one-inc-nysecabo.html.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.