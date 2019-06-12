Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) Major Shareholder Purchases $10,900.00 in Stock

Clearone Inc (NASDAQ:CLRO) major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, with a total value of $10,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,392,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,115,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CLRO stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 12,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,993. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearone Inc has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $5.91.

Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Clearone had a negative net margin of 63.26% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 45.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clearone during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19,107 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clearone by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Clearone Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

