Coeur Mining Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) – Raymond James decreased their Q2 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Coeur Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.37 million. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

CDE stock opened at $3.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $640.94 million, a PE ratio of -313.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,645 shares in the company, valued at $441,389.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 25,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.84 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 41,750 shares of company stock valued at $120,200. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

