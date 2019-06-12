Cognios Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 7,180 Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 53,259,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,064,818,000 after purchasing an additional 770,904 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 44,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 214,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Accenture by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 37,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $169.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.11.
ACN stock opened at $183.37 on Wednesday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $132.63 and a 52-week high of $186.68. The stock has a market cap of $123.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.
In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total transaction of $3,110,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,431.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $1,422,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,756,348.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,695,852 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Profile
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
