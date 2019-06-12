Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) Holdings Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:UTF) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 24,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 102,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000.

UTF traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,930. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.63 and a one year high of $25.27.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

