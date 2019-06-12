Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $82.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price objective lifted by Argus from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised Colgate-Palmolive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup set a $68.00 target price on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.41 and a 12-month high of $74.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,003.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 354,711 shares of company stock valued at $25,087,935. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,436,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,648,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,804,000 after buying an additional 7,236,342 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5,779.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,625,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 5,529,852 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,719,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,384,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,348 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

