Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JKG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,298,000 after purchasing an additional 36,411 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,109,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000.

Shares of JKG opened at $191.49 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $197.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

