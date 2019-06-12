Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $7.23 Million Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.56 and a 1-year high of $154.46.

About iShares US Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

